142nd birth anniversary of Dr Allama Iqbal observed

ISLAMABAD: The 142nd birth anniversary of poet, philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated across the country on Saturday with national zeal and enthusiasm.

Special prayers were offered in mosques countrywide for development, prosperity of the country from early in the morning. People paid tributes to Allama Iqbal, who conceived the idea of Pakistan to get a separate homeland in Muslim majority areas of elsewhere Hindustan.

The services of a multi-dimensional personality; philosopher, Ideologist and social activist were also admired for his unmatched literary services and character building of the entire Muslim Ummah.

Special programmes were arranged by different literary, political, social, educational and cultural organisations to pay homage to poet philosopher besides highlighting different aspects of his poetry and message conveyed of the legendary leader. Kalam-e-Iqbal contest, speech competitions, seminars, symposiums that covered all the aspects of his life and philosophy, were held in different educational institutes including schools, colleges and universities where speakers threw lights on different aspects of his life and poetry work.

His best literary work includes Asrar-e-Khudi, Payam-i-Mashriq, Bang-i-Dara, Bal-i-Jibril, Zarb-i-Kalim and Armughan-e-Hijaz.