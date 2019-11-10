Hamstring injury rules Duminy out of MSL

JOHANNESBURG: JP Duminy will play no part in the 2019 Mzansi Super League (MSL) after picking up a hamstring injury in the lead-up to Paarl Rocks’ season opener.

Duminy, who retired earlier this year as the country’s highest run-getter in T20Is, was diagnosed with a high-grade partial tear to his right hamstring after undergoing an MRI scan. He had also missed last season’s MSL because of a hand injury.

Duminy’s injury is a second blow to the Rocks squad. Earlier this month, Aiden Markram was ruled out from the competition after he hurt his hand in a self-inflicted injury on the tour of India.

While Kyle Verreynne has since replaced Markram in the side, Rocks have not named one for Duminy yet. “We will assess our options on Monday,” Rocks coach Adrial Birrell said in a statement. “(We will) then decide how to best replace JP.”

As for Rocks captain Faf du Plessis, he believes the two setbacks offer an opportunity for the rest of the squad to step up. “JP brings a lot of value in a lot of different areas. His experience will be missed, especially by the younger guys. I have full confidence in our team to bounce back from this. We have strengthened our batting this year and we’ll use this setback as motivation.”