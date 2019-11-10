Arsene Wenger contradicts claim Bayern Munich turned him down

MUNICH: Arsene Wenger has contradicted a claim by Bayern Munich that they turned him down for the vacant head coach’s job and accused the defending German champions of a lack of discretion.

Bayern need a new coach after Niko Kovac was sacked last Sunday with former Germany assistant Hansi Flick appointed interim boss.

Wenger, 70, criticised Bayern for leaking “rumours from everywhere”.

“My name came out of nowhere,” said Wenger in an interview with beIN Sports on Friday.

“On Wednesday, (Bayern boss) Rummenigge called me, I called back out of courtesy. We talked for four or five minutes, maximum, and he reported that they signed Flick (as interim coach) for the next two games.

“He asked me if I would be interested, because they are looking for a coach.”

Wenger says he told Rummenigge that he would think about it and “we decided together” to talk again “next week because I am in Doha until Sunday night. This is the true story.”