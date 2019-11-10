Teenage boy found dead

A teenaged boy was found dead near the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s graveyard in Gulshan-e-Mazdoor in the limits of the Saeedabad police station on Saturday.

Responding to information, rescuers from welfare organisations reached the scene and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital where the victim was identified as 16-year-old Singhar Ali.

Police said locals informed them about the presence of the body, adding that unidentified persons slit his throat. The victim’s father, Allah Dino, told police that he had a dispute with someone in Shanty Town.

Property dealer killed

A 30-year-old property dealer, Jamshed, son of Abdul Ghaffar, died after he fell down from the fifth floor of a building in the Dastagir area, Block 15, within the jurisdiction of the Jauharabad police station.

The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The victim’s wife told police her husband had a monetary dispute with some people. They came to their house and after an exchange of hot words, they threw Jamshed off the building and ran away.

Man commits suicide

An 18-year-old man, Peshwa, was found dead at his house in Lyari’s Taiser Town within the remits of the Surjani Town police station. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the boy apparently committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.