3,000 litres adulterated milk discarded

PESHAWAR: The KP Food Authority has launched a campaign against adulteration and discarded 3,000 litres adulterated milk and 16,000kg other food items.

Director-General of the authority Sohail Khan said that drive against adulterators would continue in the month of November. He added that all teams across the province were on standby and intelligence-based operations have been planned to cope with adulteration in food items.

Giving details of the crackdown, Director Operations Dr Azmat Wazir revealed that vigilance cells were being created at every divisional office level and teams are operating on weekends even.

On the first day of the crackdown, Dr Azmat Wazir said, 28 food outlets including four bakers were sealed while more than 12 alleged adulterators were arrested in different operations across the province.