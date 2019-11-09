close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
November 9, 2019

Eight falcons set free

Peshawar

 
November 9, 2019

B Our correspondent

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The officials of the Wildlife Department on Friday set free eight falcons here on Friday.

The prey-birds were released at a function on the outskirt of Dera Ismail Khan. Member Provincial Assembly Faisal Amin Gandapur, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, District Forrest Officer Khan Maluk Khan and a large number of officials attended the event.

The falcons had been seized from bird smugglers during the last couple of months. Khan Maluk Khan, the Wildlife senior official, said that illegal hunting-nets seized from hunters and smugglers were also set on fire. The deputy commissioner and other guests appreciated the efforts of field-staff of the Wildlife Department.

