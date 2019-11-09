‘Steps on to restore Edwardes College standard’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman said on Friday that concrete steps were being taken to restore the educational standard of the Edwardes College.

A handout said the Governor and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan presided over a meeting at the Governor’s Houseto discuss the prevailing state of affairs at the Edwardes College.

Dr Muhammad Shoaib Suddle, the chairman of the one-man commission formed under the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan, and Member National Assembly (MNA) Ramesh Kumar attended the meeting as special guests and deliberated the matters related to Edwardes College. Secretary Higher Education Manzoor Ahmad, the Governor’s Principal Secretary Nizamuddin and Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and other officialsalso attended the meeting. A consensus was developed in the meeting that Edwardes College property should not be transferred or occupied by anyone in the name of nationalisation. The meeting resolved that the college property should remain the property of Christians and its identity should not be disturbed.

It decided that the principal of Edwardes College would always be appointed from the Christian community. “Our purpose was to retain the glory and historic identity of Edwardes College,” said the Governor. He said the college was playing an important role in the education sector and no one can deny its contribution and services to educating the people of the province and other places.

Raids conducted against power theft

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) teams conducted night-time operations against power pilferage in several areas of Mardan district on Friday. The Pesco through a press release said the drive was carried out in Shergarh, Sawaldher, Rustam, Garhi Kapoora, Sheikh Maltoon, Takhtbhai and Gujjar Garhi subdivisions on the directions of Pesco chief executive.

The trams in Garhi Kapoora subdivision checked areas of 11KV Bala Garhi and removed several direct hooks, one tampered meter, and shifted three meters to electricity poles. In Toru subdivision of 11KV Rural-1 feeder, three tampered meters were detected, and four direct hooks removed. In the areas of Takht Bhai subdivision, five tampered meters were detected and two direct hooks removed. In the areas of Par Hoti subdivision of 11 KV Pohan feeder, the Pesco teams removed four direct hooks and as several tampered meters.