Speedy efforts stressed against global warming

Islamabad :President Arif Alvi has called for accelerating efforts at the international level to deal with the issue of global warming.

Addressing the closing session of the 7th International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Regional Conservation Forum here on Friday, he said the governments, political leaders and the communities need to come together to protect the environment.

The president said the major contributors to environmental degradation have a greater responsibility to come forward and implement plans to secure the future of the next generations.

He pointed out that Pakistan makes a little contribution to greenhouse emissions, but it is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

The president, however, said the present government is committed to deal with the issue which has repeatedly been expressed by the Prime Minister.

He said the PTI government executed one billion tree tsunami project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa without any political motives.

"It is not a matter of getting votes but to provide a safe environment to our young generations," he said.

Adviser on Climate Change Amin Aslam said plantation has been started by the government under the ten billion tree tsunami programme. He said the government was firmly determined to make Pakistan clean and green.