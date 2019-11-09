Workshop

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Colonies Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan inaugurated a five-day electronic media training workshop titled “Local Body Elections-Transparency and Accountability in Local Bodies Institutions” being held by two NGOs.

The minister said that the environment for women in journalism was much better now and they were working shoulder to shoulder with their male colleagues. He said that local government system was the basis of the democratic system. He said the PTI was working very different from previous governments and people will soon see change.