Temperature in City dips to 12.2°C

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the City while the smog level remained in unhealthy category on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The lowest temperature in Lahore was 12.2°C and highest was 24.5°C. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over extreme northern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

According to the US Embassy’s AQI level, the smog level was 159 in the provincial metropolis, which is in unhealthy category. Rainfall was recorded in Dir (Upper 23mm, Lower 3mm), Pattan, 5, Kalam, Malam Jabba, 3, Kakul, 3, Balakot, 1, Narowal, 7, Chaklala, Chakwal, Kasur, 4, Gujranwala, 2, Bagrot, 5, Gilgit, Bunji, 3 and Astore 2mm. Snowfall occurred at Astore (1.4 inch). Lowest temperature in the country was recorded in Kalat where the mercury dropped to -5°C.