Law to check all forms of torture demanded

LAHORE:The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has demanded the government evolve a comprehensive legislative framework to eradicate torture and all forms of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment.

Having ratified the United Nations Convention Against Torture (UNCAT), the Pakistani state must not only define and criminalise torture, but also set up independent oversight mechanisms to curb impunity. This requires effective coordination and consultation with the police and prison systems, including better training and resources.

On concluding a national consultation held here, the HRCP Secretary General Harris Khalique pointed out that torture remains endemic in a society. Human rights activist IA Rehman said that when decision passes from parliament to the executive, people become excluded from the very processes that are intended to protect their rights. For its part, civil society must actively support those parliamentarians who are lobbying for effective anti-torture legislation.

Senator Sherry Rehman explained that the Torture and Custodial Death Bill 2019 seeks to protect citizens from all acts of torture, custodial death and custodial sexual violence.

Bucket-fitted vehicles: The management of Lesco and other electricity distribution companies will be supplied bucket-fitted vehicles and other safety equipment.

The electricity line staff will be imparted training to raise their skill level and knowledge to prevent accidents at workplace. To overcome shortage of line staff, new hands will be recruited in the distribution companies. Veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA, said this at a safety conference of electricity distribution workers of Lesco on Friday.

A large number of electricity workers and union representatives and representatives of the management of second Circle Electricity Distribution Lesco companies attended the moot. Naeem, superintending engineer, urged the workers to observe safety regulations in order to save their lives and health while working on electricity lines. He declared that the order of upgrade of pay scale and promotion of the eligible members of line staff had been issued to recognise their service and the management of Lesc was going to regularise contract employees from the date of their approval in accordance with the decision of the federal minister for energy.

open court: The DIG Operations Lahore held an open court at his office and listened to the problems of the citizens relating to police.

The citizens raised various issues, on which, the DIG Operations Lahore issued orders to the officers concern for redressing genuine grievances of the citizens. He directed the SHOs to be available at their offices on a regular basis daily from 3pm to 5pm to accommodate the complainants.