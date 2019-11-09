First merit list of MBBS, BDS admission

LAHORE:University of Health Sciences (UHS), Friday, issued the first selection list of candidates admitted to MBBS and BDS programme in public sector medical and dental colleges of the Punjab.

The last merit for MBBS remained 91.5455 and that for BDS 93.5000 per cent. Last year, this merit was 89.1485 and 89.0455 per cent respectively.

The merit has been calculated as per the weightage formula of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), adding 50 percent of intermediate and 50 percent of admission test marks.

According to a press release, only those candidates who secured minimum 70 percent (770/1100) marks, in Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent examination and passed Medical & Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT)-2019 with minimum 60 percent (120/200) marks as per PMDC formula were eligible to apply for admission this year. For MBBS, there were total 14,217 and for BDS 11,041 applicants.

The candidates applied for admission against 3192 open merit (3017 MBBS + 175 BDS), 66 under-developed districts’ (54 MBBS +12 BDS), 76 reserved seats for children of Overseas Pakistanis/Dual Nationality holders (72 MBBS + 4 BDS), and 20 disabled candidates (19 MBBS + 01 BDS) seats available in 17 public sector medical and three dental colleges of the province.

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Lahore, as always, remained the top choice of candidates with merit for the institution closing at 94.2045 percent. The last merit for Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore is 93.5000 percent, Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Lahore 93.000 percent, Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Medical and Dental College, Lahore 92.7045, Nishtar Medical College, Multan 92.3636 percent, Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Lahore 92.2500 percent, Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Lahore 92.1591 percent, Rawalpindi Medical College, Rawalpindi 92.0909 percent, Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad 92.0455 percent, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur 91.8409 percent, Gujranwala Medical College, Gujranwala 91.8182 percent, Sahiwal Medical College, Sahiwal 91.7045 percent, Sargodha Medical College, Sargodha 91.6818 percent, Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College, Sialkot 91.6818 percent, Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Gujrat 91.5909 percent, Sheikh Zayed Medical College, Rahim Yar Khan 91.5909 percent, and DG Khan Medical College, DG Khan 91.5455 percent.

For BDS programme, the last merit of de’Montmorency College of Dentistry, Lahore is 94.0000 percent, Nishtar Institute of Dentistry, Multan 93.5909 percent and that of Dental Section Punjab Medical College, Faisalabad 93.5000 percent.

For Reciprocal seats, the merit of Khyber Medical College Peshawar is 95.4773 percent, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical College, Muzaffarabad, AJ&K, 94.8636 percent, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College, Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 94.4773 percent, Poonch Medical College, Rawlakot, AJ&K 94.3409 percent and for Bolan Medical College, Quetta, the last merit is 94.2955 percent. For 76 seats reserved for Children of Overseas Pakistani/Dual Nationality holders, the last merit for MBBS is 87.7955 percent, for BDS 93.1477 percent. For disabled candidates category, MBBS merit is 79.7045 whereas, BDS merit is 90.2500 percent

For admission against 66 seats reserved for the students of 06 under-developed districts, including Muzzafargarh, Rajanpur, Lodhran, Bhakkar, Layyah and DG Khan, the last merit is as follows: Layyah (MBBS) 92.5682 percent, Layyah (BDS) 92.8409 percent, Lodhran (MBBS) 93.0909 percent, Lodhran (BDS) 93.7955 percent, Muzzafargarh (MBBS) 92.8636 percent, Muzzafargarh (BDS) 93.2273 percent, Bhakkar (MBBS) 92.2045 percent, Bhakkar (BDS) 92.7955 percent, Rajanpur (Settled Area) MBBS 91.9773 percent, Rajanpur (Settled Area) BDS 92.6364 percent, Rajanpur (Tribal Area) MBBS 83.7045 percent, Rajanpur (Tribal Area) BDS 87.7955 percent, DG Khan (Settled Area) MBBS 93.0682 percent, DG Khan (Settled Area) BDS 93.0682 percent, DG Khan (Tribal Area) MBBS 89.3636 percent and DG Khan (Tribal Area) BDS 91.7045 percent. All the lists are available on UHS website www.uhs.edu.pk.

The last date for submission of fee in respective colleges is November 15 while the classes will commence on November 18. Moreover, a meeting of Provincial Admission Committee was held here at UHS Friday with UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Principal, Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore, Prof Arif Tajammul and President, Private Association of Medial Institutions (PAMI) Punjab, Prof Javed Asghar.