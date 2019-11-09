close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

Father arrested for selling underage daughter

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2019

SUKKUR: The police have arrested a man who allegedly sold his underage daughter for Rs03 lacs for child marriage in Dadu. Reports said the man allegedly sold his daughter Najima to an older man identified as of Gulzar Kolachi for marriage. The girl managed to reach the local police station and told her story to the police.

SSP Dadu Dr Farrukh Malik took notice and registered an FIR against all the three culprits, including her father Mahi Khan, mother Kounj and alleged groom Gulzar Kolachi under Child Marriage Restraint Amended Act-2016. The police have arrested the girl’s father and are conducting raids to arrest other accused.

Meanwhile, the police presented the girl before the District and Sessions Court, Dadu, where she recorded her statement that her parents sold her out for Rs. 03 lacs for marriage. The court sent the girl to the safe house, Dadu, and ordered the police to ensure arrest of all accused nominated in the FIR.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan