Stars to watch at National Games

ISLAMABAD: The 33rd National Games that are to start with the opening ceremony on Sunday (tomorrow) will see some quality international athletes flexing their muscles in front of expected capacity crowd at different venues of Peshawar.

At Lala Rafiq Arena, world champion Mohammad Inam Butt (WAPDA) will be seen in action in 92kg category. Fresh from his third successive World Beach Games title, Inam is favourite to lead WAPDA supremacy in wrestling event. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist is clear favourite to win the title in his category.

Talking to ‘The News’, the wrestling powerhouse hoped that WAPDA would not only dominate the wrestling event but would go on to win at least eight out of ten gold medals at stake. “Wrestling has always been WAPDA’s forte when it comes to national events. This time around we are expecting to win eight gold medals. I will be competing in the 92kg category and hopefully will be leading my team’s charge in the game,” Inam said.

He said he was in the best and the Games would give him an opportunity to flex his muscles ahead of Olympics qualifying round. “Some interesting bouts are on the cards in the wrestling competition but it is WAPDA that is expected to dominate,” he said.

Youth Olympics bronze medallist Inyatullah, Asian Games gold medallist Saadi Abbas (karate), Asian Games medallist Nargis and Commonwealth Games weightlifting event medallists Talha Talib and Nooh Dastagir will also be seen in action.

Javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem will be the player to watch in athletics competition. Fresh from sending the javelin to almost 82m in World Athletic Meet in Doha (Qatar),, he is expected to go further.

“Though I am not hundred percent fit, still I believe I can repeat my World Championship performance in the National Games,” Arshad said. He will be seen in action on November 14. “I will be at the field on November 14 and will be giving my heart out to set a new national record,” he said.