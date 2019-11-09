close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
November 9, 2019

AkzoNobel launches new product

Business

 
November 9, 2019

KARACHI: Introducing a superior waterproofing solution to guard structures against water damage, AkzoNobel Pakistan, a leading paints and coatings company successfully added another innovative product to its portfolio with Dulux Aquashield Flexible Waterproof Basecoat, a statement said on Friday.

The new product is a waterproofing solution suitable for both interior and exterior walls, preventing water seepage and helping extend the life of top coats, it added.

Dulux Aquashield Flexible Waterproof Basecoat guards against water damage, resulting from rainfall, seepage, cracks and leakages. The formulation consists of moisture repelling components that protect the structures against inclement weather, it said.

Dulux products are used to prime and fill the surface. The next step is to prime the surface with two coats of Dulux Aquashield Flexible Waterproof Basecoat at the recommended dilution.

