Army, KP draw hockey warm-up

ISLAMABAD: Army and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) play 3-3 draw in the warm-up hockey game for the preparation of the 33rd National Games getting under way in Peshawar from Sunday.

Yasir Islam scored the equaliser for KP after Army took early lead that stayed intact till late in the second half at Lala Ayub Stadium Peshawar. Former international player and head of Army Sports Board Brig Zaheer Ahmad was guest of honour and was introduced to players and officials before the start of the match.

PHF Senior Vice President former IG Police Saeed Khan, KP Hockey President Zahir Shah, coaches Ziaur Rehman Benori and Yasir Islam were also present on the occasion.Brig Zaheer hoped that Army as a contingent would go on to excel in the games. “We are participating in the Games with full might and hopefully Army will emerge champions in majority of events,” he said.