UHS considers theses, synopses

LAHORE:The 151st meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here Thursday with UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram in the chair.

The board considered the thesis reports of Dr Sabahat Zulifqar MPhil (Anatomy), Dr Shumaila Shakoor MPhil (Anatomy), Dr Muhammad Faisal Khan MPhil (Anatomy), Dr Najma Majeed MPhil (Biochemistry), Dr Muhammad Riaz MPhil (Chemical Pathology), Dr Atiqa Arshad MPhil (Haematology), Fatima Ayub MPhil (Medical Laboratory Sciences-Immunology), Dr Iqra Amin MPhil (Oral Biology), Dr Naila Ikram MPhil (Physiology), Dr Meraj Alam Ansari MS (General Surgery), Dr Nabi Gul MS (Cardiac Surgery), Dr Hafiza Saadia Ahmed MPhil (Anatomy), Dr Sohail Ahmed Memon MPhil (Anatomy), Dr Asma Akram MPhil (Microbiology), Dr Saria Siraj MPhil (Microbiology), Dr Ammara Anwar MPhil (Morbid Anatomy & Histopathology), Dr Noorul Huda MPhil (Oral Biology), Dr Uzma Yousaf MHPE, Dr Said Wali MS (General Surgery) and Dr Attaullah MS (Orthopaedics Surgery).

The synopses of following students were also considered for registration in various postgraduate courses: Shagufta Jabeen MPhil (Immunology), Dr Aisha Ahmad MPhil (Haematology & MLS-Haematotechnology), Dr Afshan Amir Sumra MPhil (Haematology & MLS-Haematotechnology), Muhammad Ramzan MPhil (Haematology & MLS-Haematotechnology), Iqra Rabbani MPhil (Haematology & MLS-Haematotechnology), Sunia Karam Din MPhil (MLS-Molecular Pathology & Cytogenetics), Dr Memoona Ansari MPhil (Oral Pathology), Dr Saima Zareen MPhil (Physiology), Dr Syeda Mah-e-Noor Zahra MPhil Pharmacology), Dr Sana Asghar MPhil Pharmacology), Dr Kamran Zaman MPhil Pharmacology), Dr Maryam Nadeem MPhil Pharmacology), Dr Huma MPhil Pharmacology), Dr Sarah Zaheer MPhil Pharmacology), Dr Maham Israr MPhil Pharmacology), Dr Zarish Ghafoor MPhil Pharmacology), Dr Fatima Nasar MD (Internal Medicine), Dr Sajjad Habib MD (Paediatrics), Dr Hafiza Sadia Imtiaz MS (Ophthalmology), Dr Ayaz Haider MS (Neurosurgery), Dr Nasir Mahmood Ali MS (Neurosurgery), Dr Mehwish Ihsan Butt MS (Plastic Surgery), Dr Khalil Ahmad MS (Urology) and Dr Shaheen Khan Bahadar MS (Urology).