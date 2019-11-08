‘Kartarpur Project has no link with Pak-India tensions’

LAHORE:The bus caravan of Sikh yatrees from Toronto after visiting 20 countries reached Governor House Friday where Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar accorded a warm welcome to them.

They performed traditional "Bhangra" to express their happiness and joy over opening of Kartarpur Corridor Project whereas a reception would be arranged for them at Governor’s House on November 11. Punjab Governor terming Kartarpur Corridor a project of peace said that this initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan proved that Pakistan wanted peace and stand by minorities. He said that historic and exemplary arrangements had been finalised regarding opening of Kartarpur Corridor Project tomorrow (Saturday) and 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak on November 12.

The bus caravan of Sikh yatrees coming from Toronto by bus led by Sardar Charan Singh, Amir Khan and Pakistan's Council General in Toronto Syed Yawar Ali reached Governor House here. The governor received the Sikh yatrees and others.

On the occasion, addressing a joint press conference, the governor said that we welcome the Sikh yatrees visiting here for Kartarpur Corridor and 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak and said that we assure them that the government of Pakistan would provide all facilities to them besides ensuring protection of their lives and property.

The governor said that Religious Tourism Committee led by him would restore religious places of Sikh community and other minorities, including Buddhism. In this regard, work would be started from next week, he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that he himself was monitoring all arrangements regarding birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak on daily basis, adding that after inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor project by Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 9, more than 5,000 Sikh pilgrims from India could daily reach here. A reception would also be arranged for Sikh pilgrims coming from world, including India at Governor House on November 11 while in this regard the registration process had also been started, he maintained.

To a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that government of Pakistan had announced multiple visas for Sikh yatrees, adding that Sikh yatrees who wanted to visit Pakistan would be facilitated. He said that Kartarpur Corridor Project had no link with the tensions between Pakistan and India, adding that Pakistanis were standing with Kashmiris. Pakistan has highlighted Kashmir issue at international level, he said, adding that Kashmiris would definitely get freedom from Indian occupation.