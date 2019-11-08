Westerly wave washes away smog in Lahore

LAHORE: Scattered rain accompanied with westerly winds has cleared the smog, which was in the city skies for the past two days here Thursday while the Met office predicted more rains during the next 24 hours.

The rain started in the morning and recorded in several city areas, including Gawalmandi, Urdu Bazaar, Circular Road, Brandreth Road, Mayo Hospital, Akbari Mandi, Mochi Gate, Delhi Gate, Data Darbar, The Mall, Anarkali, Chauburji, Johar Town, Muslim Town, Tajpura, Taj Bagh, Dharampura and etc.

Met officials said that a strong westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during next 12 hours. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/ thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rain was also recorded at several cities, including Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Murree, Sialkot, Narowal, Islamabad, Mangla, Noorpur Thal, Hafizabad, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kasur, Gujrat, Joharabad, Jhang, Gujranwala, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Kakul, Balakot, Upper Dir, Bannu, Chilas, Astore, Gilgit, Bagrote and Bunji.

Minimum temperature was recorded at Kalat where mercury dropped down to -04°C while in Lahore, it was 16.5°C and maximum was 24°C.