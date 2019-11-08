Three-day-old body of fruit vendor found

Three-day-old body of a man was found in the basement of an under construction building on Chaudhry Khaliq-uz-Zaman Road within the limits of the Frere police station.

Responding to information, rescuers reached the site and rushed the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 55-year-old Iqbal Ahmed alias Bali, son of Nazeer Ahmed. Police said that the victim’s body had torture marks and they were waiting for his postmortem report.

According to SHO Agha Aslam, the man was a resident of Dehli Colony and hailed from Pak Patan. He was a fruit vendor by profession. SHO Aslam said that Ahmed has attacked and injured his fellow fruit vendor, Altaf, in 2017, and he had been arrested in the case. The officer said that the victim recently had a clash with someone and police were inquiring about the incident.

Man injured

A passerby was injured in a firing incident outside a superstore on Shaheed-e-Millat Road within the remits of the Ferozabad police station. The injured person was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 55-year-old Rizwan, son of Qalandar Khan.

According to SHO Aurangzeb Khattak, the man was injured when the security guard of the superstore accidentally fired his gun. Police have arrested the security guard and initiated an investigation.

Two injured in crash

Two people were injured in as many road accidents in the metropolis on Thursday, adds PPI. The incidents occurred on the Native Jetty Bridge and Baldia Town area.

According to rescue workers, 45-year-old, Riaz, son of Khaliq, was injured when a speeding vehicle hit him on the Native Jetty Bridge. He was shifted to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

In the other incident, a 20-year-old man, Abdul Jabbar, son of Hussain, was hit by a fast-moving vehicle in Baldia Town. As a result, he sustained severe head injuries and was shifted to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.