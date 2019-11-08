Nato DGIMS lauds Pak Army role for regional peace

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday held a meeting with Director General of the Nato International Military Staff (DGIMS) Lieutenant General Hans-Werner Wiermann, wherein the latter praised the role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in achieving peace and stability in the region.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor, both the sides also discussed matters of mutual interest.
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday held a meeting with Director General of the Nato International Military Staff (DGIMS) Lieutenant General Hans-Werner Wiermann, wherein the latter praised the role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in achieving peace and stability in the region.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor, both the sides also discussed matters of mutual interest.