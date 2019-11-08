close
Fri Nov 08, 2019
NNI
November 8, 2019

Nato DGIMS lauds Pak Army role for regional peace

N
NNI
November 8, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday held a meeting with Director General of the Nato International Military Staff (DGIMS) Lieutenant General Hans-Werner Wiermann, wherein the latter praised the role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in achieving peace and stability in the region.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor, both the sides also discussed matters of mutual interest.

