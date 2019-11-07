PHC orders govt to compensate families of Khassadars

PESHAWAR: The chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday directed the government to pay compensation to the families of three Khassadars martyred in a bomb attack in 2014.PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth directed the government to make sure the families of the deceased officials got the compensation with 30 days.

He directed the secretary Finance, the director-general Fata Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) and the additional chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to appear before the court on the next hearing in case the compensation was not paid.