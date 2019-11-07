Saifullah thanks President Erdogan for resolving Karkey dispute

Islamabad :Turkey’s Honorary Counsel General in Pakistan and former federal minister Salim Saifullah Khan has thanked Turkey President Recep Tasyyip Erdogan on resolving Karkey dispute saving $1.2 billion penalty on Pakistan.

In a statement, Salim Saifullah Khan said that Pakistan and Turkey are two brotherly countries and both countries help each other in hour of need. “Turkey is time tested friend of Pakistan, they have help Pakistan in every hour of need. In Karkey dispute; Recep Tasyyip Erdogan played an important role and the case was resolved amicably,” he said.

The former federal minister said Turkey is playing an important role in socio-economic development of Pakistan and trying to facilitate the government and the people of Pakistan in every field if life.

It is pertinent to mention here, that Karkey Karadeniz Elektrik Uretin (KKEU) was one of 12 rental power companies that had been awarded contracts by the PPP government in 2008-09 to ‘resolve’ the power crisis. The company failed to provide the required electricity and then they moved the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) which imposed $1.2 billion penalty on Pakistan in 2017, which is now amicably resolved.