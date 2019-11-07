Mardan police unveil performance report

MARDAN: Police arrested 48 alleged robbers and gangsters and recovered goods worth Rs90 million, nine vehicles and 55 motorcycles from their possession during this year.

RPO Mohammad Ali Khan told the media that this year, murder cases recorded a 10 percent reduction, compared to last year, whereas abduction incidents dropped from 42 to 25 this year.

He added that there were 379 cases of burglaries and robberies in 2019, against 523 of the last year. Similarly, 151 cases of the vehicle and motorcycle theft were registered in 2019, compared to 234 in 2018.