close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

Mardan police unveil performance report

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2019

MARDAN: Police arrested 48 alleged robbers and gangsters and recovered goods worth Rs90 million, nine vehicles and 55 motorcycles from their possession during this year.

RPO Mohammad Ali Khan told the media that this year, murder cases recorded a 10 percent reduction, compared to last year, whereas abduction incidents dropped from 42 to 25 this year.

He added that there were 379 cases of burglaries and robberies in 2019, against 523 of the last year. Similarly, 151 cases of the vehicle and motorcycle theft were registered in 2019, compared to 234 in 2018.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan