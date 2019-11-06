AIOU issues schedule for assignments submission

Islamabad :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday issued schedule for submission of the academic assignments for autumn 2019 semester.

As per the schedule, the last date for the submission of first assignment, full-credit course is November 30 and for second December 20, 2019, third January 20 and forth February 20, 2020.Similarly, for half-credit course the last date is December 20, 2019 and February 20, 2020 for first and second assignment respectively.

This schedule is for Matric to BA-level programmes.

Meanwhile, according to announcement, the university has expedited the process of appointing tutors for receiving the assignments.

The students will be communicated accordingly, as well as putting the same on the university’s official website.

The university has already dispatched books and allied material to the students of Matric and FA, enabling them to write and submit the assignments.

The dispatching of books to BA-level students is in process and it will be completed soon.

All possible efforts have been made to give maximum time to the students for exam’s preparation and submission of assignments.

The Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has directed that the students should be fully facilitated in the study’s process, and an annual academic calendar prepared for the purpose should be strictly followed.

The university was making all possible for timely appointment of tutors, so that the students should not face any difficulty in submission of their assignments.