Maryam submits passport to LHC

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz passport was submitted to the Lahore High Court on court’s orders Tuesday, who was granted bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case Monday. Reportedly her surety bond will be approved after scrutiny of her passport and Rs70 million of the deposited amount. After thorough consideration the court will issue ‘robkar’ (mandamus) for her release. Maryam’s husband Captain Safdar (retd) submitted the surety bond and passport in the court. On Monday, a two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi announced the verdict reserved on October 31 on Maryam’s bail plea. On August 8, the NAB team had detained Maryam outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills due to meeting her father in jail.