Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup thriller

MELBOURNE: Australian gelding Vow and Declare won the coveted Aus$8.0 million (US$5.5 million) Melbourne Cup at Flemington on Tuesday as revelations about the grim fate of retired racehorses were put to one side as punters streamed through the turnstiles.

With veteran jockey Craig Williams in the saddle, the four-year-old ended a decade of international domination in a thrilling finish to edge out Prince of Arran, Il Paradiso and Master of Reality in a thrilling finish to the famous 3,200-metre (two mile) “Race that stops a nation”.

Twilight Payment set the pace until the Danny O’Brien-trained Vow and Declare got up on the line to upset a field packed with overseas runners and containing only two Australian-bred horses.

“I was lucky enough to sit on Vow And Declare. A credit to Danny O’Brien,” said Williams, who has now won the Melbourne Cup to go with the Cox Plate, Caulfield Cup and Golden Slipper during an illustrious career.

“It was a privilege to ride him today. We had a difficult barrier draw but we trusted him. We knew what we can do. Great to be associated with a horse like this.”Master of Reality, ridden by Frankie Dettori, crossed the line second in a photo finish ahead of British raider Prince of Arran and American stallion Il Paradiso.

But a stewards’ protest over interference by Dettori in the final 100 metres was upheld with Prince of Arran elevated to second, Il Paradiso to third and Master of Reality relegated to fourth.

O’Brien, who gave Vow and Declare a light spring campaign of just two runs before Tuesday, paid tribute to Williams. “An amazingly special thing to happen,” he said. “I feel incredibly blessed to have a horse good enough to be in it and then for him to be ridden so beautifully by Craig. “He rolled the dice like he does, he’s an outstanding jockey.”