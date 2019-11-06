‘Bol Kay Lab Azaad Hain Teray’ today

Islamabad :As part of its 10th annual convention, the Pakistan Coalition of Education, an initiative of the Society for Access to Quality Education, will hold a youth-based and youth-led art event at the PAFSOM Arena here today (Wednesday).

Titled ‘Bol Kay Lab Azaad Hain Teray’, the event will begin at 10 a.m and will end at 2:30 p.m.

According to Rubeha Tahir, a member of the organising committee, the event derives inspiration from legendary poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s extraordinary life and the ideals reflected in his poetry – that of an individual’s inherent right to expression and the struggle for social justice.

She said the main theme of the year’s event would be focused on the longstanding issue of the girls’ education in the country, which despite numerous policy initiatives, remained to be a major barrier to girls achieving their full potential in every walk of life.

“The event will feature prominent academics, celebrities, media personnel, key political representatives and civil society along with children from all across Pakistan. Artist and activist Sheema Kirmani, legendary Laal Band, and poet Kishwer Naheed will also grace the occasion with their performances,” she said.