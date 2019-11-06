Residents facing shortage of transport

Rawalpindi :The residents of twin cities are facing transport shortage as Metro Bus Service (MBS) has stopped plying busses between Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to JUI-F sit-in.

Commuters are seen running behind wagons and buses at bus stops, while taxi and rickshaw drivers taking the advantage of the situation are demanding high fares for some days. No public transport service is available to cater situation.

Muthidda Transport Welfare Union (MTWU) President Ghulam Mustafa told ‘The News’ that over 150,000 passengers travel between Rawalpindi and Islamabad through Metro Bus Service (MBS) on daily basis shifted to PSV for six days.

A large number of private and government employees commute between twin cities to reach their offices through private transports have to travel on rooftops of the buses due to shortage of transports for some days.

Ladies have to hiring taxicabs in groups, but drivers taking the advantage of the situation demand double fares.

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Khalid Yameen Satti said that maximum wagons and buses are running on roads. “I have formed special checking teams to control over charging by transporters,” he said.

While talking to ‘The News’ commuters waiting at different bus stops said that local management has left public in the lurch. Government stopped MBS but did not give any alternative option to the travellers.

Mukhtar Ahmed, a commuter at Katchery Bus Stop said, “I am facing difficulties in absence of Metro Bus Station for 5 days.”

Kanwal Nasreen, a government employee said that the female commuters had to wait for long to find a seat due to which they often reached late to their offices. “We could not afford taxicabs on daily basis,” she said. She has appealed to the management to resolve the issue immediately. Several other commuters also appeal to government to start Metro Bus Service.