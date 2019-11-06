Alleged killer held in Hangu

HANGU: The police arrested an accused allegedly involved in killing three persons, including two women, in Badaber area in Peshawar, police officials said on Tuesday. They said Fida Muhammad, a resident of Shnawarai in Hangu, had allegedly shot dead two women and a man over honour-related issue and fled the scene. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house and arrested the alleged killer. The accused would be handed over to the Badaber Police Station officials for further proceeding.