CM want citizen facilitation centres in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the district administration to identify appropriate buildings for establishment of citizen facilitation centres in the merged tribal districts to ensure provision of basic services to citizens.

He was chairing a meeting on the progress review on the establishment of citizen facilitation centres in the newly-merged tribal districts, said a handout.

The chief minister was informed that the citizen facilitation centres would be extended to divisional headquarters of the province next year.

The services currently being provided in the citizen facilitation centres by NADRA include issuance of National Identity Card, National Identity Card for overseas Pakistanis, child registration certificates, family registration certificates, ETO Islamabad, National Bank ATM, Temporarily Displaced Persons Merged Districts Grants and e-Sahulat including payment of utility bills, cellular top-ups, Naya Pakistan Housing Schemes.

Further services are also being planned to be provided in the Citizen Facilitation Centers by NADRA which include passport counters, BISP counters, civil registration management system counters, birth certificates, death certificates, marriage certificates and provision of divorce certificates.

Similarly, the provincial government has also planned to introduce additional services in citizen facilitation centres, which include provision of domicile, birth, death, marriage, divorce certificates, DMCs & Degrees of Boards and Universities, land transfer and Property matters, vehicles registrations and renewal, arms licenses, driving licenses, Bank of Khyber ATMs, traffic fine collection and issuing of route permits.

Canada donates 500 bullet-proof jackets, helmets to KP Police

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour on Tuesday hand over 500 bulletproof vests and helmets to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

The high commissioner met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Muhammad and Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai in the presence of the Inspector General Muhammad Naeem.

The UNODC Country Representative Milsom and representative of NACTA of Foreign Affairs were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

The assistance is being delivered under an agreed framework between the government of Pakistan and the UNODC for enhancing the criminal justice response to effectively counter the threats of terrorism and other related crimes.

During the hand-over ceremony, the Canadian high commissioner said: “The government of Canada is pleased to support police and security officials in KP.

Our contribution is designed to allow greater mobility and safety of counter-terrorism officials and support investigation and the judicial process.”

The law minister and information minister welcomed the assistance and thanked UNODC for the continued support to the province by providing technical assistance to criminal justice agencies in overcoming the challenges posed by transnational organised crime and terrorism. “We look forward to continuing working in collaboration with our international partners in delivering tailor-made technical support and assistance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa based on their priorities and needs,” added the UNODC country representative.