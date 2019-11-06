CPEC pivotal for Pak economic transformation: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday termed CPEC a top priority of Pakistan saying it was pivotal for Pakistan’s economic transformation as well as further fortifying the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China.

He was talking to the Vice Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China (NDRC) Ning Jizhe here. Welcoming Ning Jizhe, Imran underscored that CPEC was Pakistan’s top priority, as it was pivotal both for Pakistan’s economic transformation as well as further fortifying the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China.

He noted that the vice chairman’s visit was of great significance, as it would help consolidate the gains made during the 1st phase of CPEC and accelerate the implementation of the 2nd phase.

Recalling his recent visit to China, Imran deeply appreciated the Chinese leadership’s support to Pakistan on all issues. Among other things, the prime minister emphasised the importance of ML-1 for modernizing Pakistan’s railway system and also invited the NDRC Vice Chairman to explore opportunities in steel industry, copper and gold mining, and increased agricultural productivity.

The new projects will impart a strong impetus to the 2nd phase of CPEC and usher in a new era of cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of the people of Pakistan, he added.

Ning Jizhe expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and conveyed cordial greetings of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to Prime Minister Imran Khan. He reiterated China’s commitment to further deepening the Pakistan-China partnership in all fields.

Appreciating the steps taken by Pakistan to enhance coordination and accelerate completion of CPEC projects, he expressed hope that the CPEC will, including through early harvest projects, provide practical benefits to the people of Pakistan. Vice Chairman Ning Jizhe is visiting Pakistan along with his delegation to co-chair the 9th Meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of CPEC.