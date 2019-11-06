Fazlur Rahman asks govt to give ‘practice proposals’ to resolve issues

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Fazlur Rahman Tuesday said he believed in meaningful talksand if the government wanted to resolve the issues, then it should come up with practical proposals.

“Our basic demands be implemented after which other issues could will come under discussion,” he said while talking to reporters after meeting with the PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi here.

Shujaat on Tuesday night advised Fazl to resolve the issues through talks and reconciliation and show flexibility in his stance demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fazl discussed the Azadi March and ongoing talks between the government negotiating committee and Rehbar Committee. Fazl visited the residence of former prime minister and President Pakistan Muslim League Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to get response to his proposals which he had given to Shujaat and Pervez Elahi during their meeting on Monday.