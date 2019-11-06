close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

Pillion riding banned for Chup Tazia

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2019

The Sindh home department on Tuesday imposed a one-day ban on pillion riding in Karachi and some other districts of Sindh as a security measure for Chup Tazia to be observed today (Wednesday).

A notification issued in this regard by the home secretary read that in order to deal with security threats on the occasion of Chup Tazia and ensure law and order, the Sindh government had decided to impose a ban on pillion riding under the Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Karachi and other major cities of Sindh.

“The government of Sindh, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) CrPC, do hereby impose complete ban on the pillion riding in Karachi division, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nousharo Feroze, Jamshoro districts,” the notification read.

The ban, however, shall not be applicable to the women, children, senior citizens, disabled persons, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies in uniform and employees of essential services.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi