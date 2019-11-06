Pillion riding banned for Chup Tazia

The Sindh home department on Tuesday imposed a one-day ban on pillion riding in Karachi and some other districts of Sindh as a security measure for Chup Tazia to be observed today (Wednesday).

A notification issued in this regard by the home secretary read that in order to deal with security threats on the occasion of Chup Tazia and ensure law and order, the Sindh government had decided to impose a ban on pillion riding under the Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Karachi and other major cities of Sindh.

“The government of Sindh, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) CrPC, do hereby impose complete ban on the pillion riding in Karachi division, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nousharo Feroze, Jamshoro districts,” the notification read.

The ban, however, shall not be applicable to the women, children, senior citizens, disabled persons, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies in uniform and employees of essential services.