SECP launches startup portal

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday launched an exclusive startup portal to encourage technology innovation in the country.

SECP Commissioner for Information System and Technology Department Shauzeb Ali inaugurated the portal during the ‘Startup Grind Pakistan’ conference. The portal features list of startups, simplified user experience for registration, access to mentors and incubation centres, online guides and video tutorials for startup companies.

“The SECP startup portal will be a gateway to information and collaboration hub, for the facilitation and uplifting of the existing and future entrepreneurs to connect and excel,” Shauzab Ali said, addressing the conference. “The portal will evolve with time as an important part of the startup ecosystem in Pakistan.” A large gathering of entrepreneurs, innovators and technologists attended the conference to share their stories and inspire young entrepreneurs.