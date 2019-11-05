Nawaz remains unstable on 14th day at Services Hospital

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s condition Monday remained unstable with fluctuation in blood sugar level due to administering of steroids.

The platelets count remained unchanged in the last couple of days and stayed at 40,000. “Multiple complications are hampering efforts in increasing platelets count,” a source added.

The management of co-morbidities of former premier simultaneously remains a challenge for the Special Medical Board on 14th day of his admission at the Services Hospital.

Doctors are dealing with an extremely sensitive situation with an aim to providing a harmonious treatment to various disorders including cardiovascular, blood pressure, kidney problem and persistent high blood sugar and yet maintaining platelets count within reasonable limit, and gradually increase the count. “All this has to be done through a right and balanced amount of medication because various indicators react to medicines differently,” said a source close to the Special Medical Board.

The Special Medical Board headed by SHL/SIMS Principal Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz, examined Nawaz Monday, evaluated his existing reports and took fresh samples for further clinical assessment. Dr Adnan Khan, personal physician of the ex-PM, also accompanied senior consultants of different specialties. The board confirmed that blood sugar of Nawaz before breakfast was 150, and decided to continue administering insulin for controlling high sugar. The blood pressure is stable at 80/130. As Nawaz’s platelets count stays at 40,000, the board decided to continue use of steroids for improving platelets count while discontinuing blood thinning medicines to prevent its side effects on blood cells. The board is conducting tests of each sample from three different laboratories in order to be 100 percent sure vis-à-vis maintaining accuracy in platelets count.

Prof Mehmood Ayyaz while talking to media claimed that the Nawaz’s family had not requested to shift him from Services Hospital to any private health facility. “Treatment of Nawaz will continue at the Services Hospital till his recovery,” he added. Meanwhile, the family members visited the hospital and inquired after Nawaz. Maryam is already staying in the hospital to look after her father.

Besides, a large number of PML-N party workers gathered outside the hospital and prayed for the health and long life of Nawaz. They also celebrated Lahore High Court’s grant of bail to Maryam in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. They shouted slogans in favour of Nawaz and Maryam and against Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI government for victimising the Sharif family.