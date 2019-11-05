Cyclone threat looms over 2nd India-BD T20

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAJKOT: After hazardous air-pollution levels threatened to disrupt the first T20I between India and Bangladesh in Delhi, there is the very real possibility of a cyclone affecting the next match of the series, in Rajkot on Thursday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Maha is expected to make a landfall in Gujarat on November 6, and could cause "heavy or very heavy rains" in the state on November 7, the day of the match.
