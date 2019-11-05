AIOU MPhil, PhD exams to begin from Nov 12

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold final exams of M.Phil and Ph.D of its Education, Education Planning and Management (EPM) and Special education programmes (semester spring 2019) from November 12 to 26. According to an announcement on Monday, these exams will be held here at the university’s main campus.

On the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the exams will be conducted by the academic staff of the university. This is the part of new academic plan that aimed at making the examination system more transparent as well as to facilitate timely announcement of the result.