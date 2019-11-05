Dr Masood takes charge as UVAS VC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Masood Rabbani has taken over the charge of Vice-Chancellor, University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) here Monday.
Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha has relinquished the charge of the post on his appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education. Prof Dr Masood Rabbani is a renowned international scientist, microbiologist and UVAS senior most tenured professor. He is President of Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council Convener (PVMC) Accreditation & Equivalence and also Convener of National Curricula Revision Committee. He is PhD in Microbiology from University of Agriculture, Faisalabad. He is recipient of Izaz-i-Fazeelat presidential award (2005) for his academic distinction, fellowship from David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California Los Angeles, USA in 2008 and Best Teacher’s Award 2013-14 from Higher Education Commission. Meanwhile, Dr Talat Naseer Pasha has joined University of Education as Vice-Chancellor. He has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor, University of Education for the next four years. Previously, Dr Talat Naseer Pasha was serving as UVAS Vice-Chancellor for last eight years.
The UE faculty and staff welcomed the appointment of Dr Talat Naseer Pasha as Vice-Chancellor and hoped that by the dint of his leadership qualities backed by his vision Dr Talat Naseer Pasha would take University of Education to the zenith of glory.
