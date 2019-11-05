PMA delegation meets health minister

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid had a brief meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Medical Association at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education here on Monday.

President, PMA Lahore, Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, General Secretary Dr Shahid Malik, Dr Tanveer, Dr Ahmad Naeem, Dr Kamran Shaikh, Dr Azeem Uddin and other office-bearers were there. Dr Yasmeen Rashid had brief discussion with PMA leaders about reforms in Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. PMA leaders presented their reservations to the minister regarding PMDC reforms.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that education system can be improved through reforms in Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. This is the basic responsibility of this government to bring real change in education system of medical colleges. We are trying to improve education quality in all medical colleges, she said.

PU workshop on smog: Punjab University’s College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) organised a workshop to create awareness about smog, its hazardous effects on human health and its remedial measures.

Muhammad Azeem was the keynote speaker at the workshop titled “Stack Particulate Matter Emissions Monitoring through ISO-Kinetic Sampler (USEPA Method-5). He speaking on the occasion highlighted important aspects of smog including carbon emissions from different sources. He demonstrated about the air emissions monitoring through Kinetic Sampler (USEPA Methods-5).

Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad also highlighted smog triggering factors and their harmful impacts on human life. He further elaborated current situation of Lahore district and gave solutions to minimise the impacts of smog on the community. The workshop was attended by a large number of students, academia and professionals.