Rabi Pirzada quits showbiz

Rabi Pirzada after getting embroiled in a scandal recently has announced her decision to quit showbiz on Monday.

The singer turned to her official Twitter handle to publicise the decision of her putting an end to her career after some private videos and pictures of her were leaked online and started making rounds on social media.

"I, Rabi Pirzada am quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour," read her tweet. Earlier the singer had lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as well over the leaked content which went viral on social media platforms.

The FIA confirmed that it had received Rabi Pirzada's complaint. The law enforcement agency said it has started an investigation into the case and that it would write a letter to Facebook on Monday, urging the social media website to disclose the details of the person who leaked the private videos on the social media platform.