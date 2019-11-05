Tezgam fire incident: Six senior railway officers suspended

LAHORE: Initial report regarding the Tezgam fire incident has been presented to Pakistan Railways Chairman Sikandar Raja.

The officers belonging to commercial transportation group and Railways Police have been suspended over showing negligence. Junaid Aslam, Grade-18 officer of Karachi Division, Abid Qamar assistant commercial officer of Sukkur division, Rashid Ali of Sukkur division, Ahsanul Haq of Karachi division have been suspended after initial inquiry. Additionally, two police officials of Grade-17 including deputy superintendent Dilawar Memon and Habibullah Khattak deputy superintendent Karachi Railways Police have been suspended.