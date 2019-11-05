1948 Olympic cycling champion Dupont dies

PARIS: French cyclist Jacques Dupont, who won a gold medal at the 1948 Olympic Games in London, has died at the age of 91, his family announced on Monday.

Dupont, who was born and died in the village of Lezat sur Leze in the south-west of France, achieved his gold medal at the Herne Hill Velodrome on August 11, 1948. The 20-year-old Dupont eclipsed the field in the 1,000 metre track time trial, beating Belgian Pierre Nihant by one second.

Two days later Dupont was back in the saddle for the road race which doubled as an individual and team event. Dupont could only manage 17th in the individual but helped the French take bronze in the team.