BD women beat Pakistan to level series

KARACHI: Bangladesh women overcame Pakistan by one wicket in a last-over thriller in the second and final ODI at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to level the series 1-1.

Bangladesh required three runs in the last over with the last pair at the crease. The tourists crossed the line with three singles, the last one coming on the penultimate ball of the match.

In their run-chase, an 82-run partnership for the third-wicket between Murshida Khatun and Fargana Hoque provided a solid platform to Bangladesh.

But a flurry of wickets late in the innings saw Bangladesh slip to 205 for nine from 187 for five and gave Pakistan hope of securing a clean sweep. Fargana, later named player of the match, was the top-scorer with 67 runs. Her 97-ball stay at the crease was studded with six fours.

She was supported by opener Murshida, who scored 44 runs from 67 balls, hitting six fours. Bangladesh captain Rumana Ahmed made a crucial contribution in the middle by scoring 31 runs from 43 balls.

Captain Bismah Maroof and debutant Syeda Aroob Shah took two wickets. Earlier, Pakistan were all out for 210 in 48.4 overs after opting to bat.

Nahida Khan scored her second consecutive half-century and crafted solid partnerships of 58 and 47 runs for the first and second wicket with Javeria Khan (24 off 33) and Bismah (34 off 53), respectively.

The right-handed opener scored 63 runs from 79 balls, hitting eight fours. With 68 runs from 36 balls, Aliya Riaz was the second best scorer for Pakistan.

Rumana was the pick of the bowlers as she took three wickets for 35 runs in eight overs with her leg-spin. Salma Khatun picked two wickets for 36. The two players of the series awards for Pakistan and Bangladesh were bagged by Nahida (131 runs at an average of 65.50) and Fargana (94 runs at an average of 47).