Kingston University awards Honorary Doctorate to UBL president

Ms. Sima Kamil, President and CEO UBL was recently conferred with the prestigious honorary degree of ‘Doctor of the University Honoris Causa’ by the Kingston University in London. The doctorate was awarded at the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Business and Social Sciences held at the University. Ms. Kamil is a Kingston University alumna.

The honorary degree has been awarded to Ms. Kamil for her outstanding contribution to diversity in business leadership. Vice Chancellor of Kingston University, Professor Steven Spier, while commenting on the occasion, said, “We are delighted and honoured to count Ms. Sima Kamil as one of our esteemed community of Honorary Graduates. Ms. Kamil’s career and extraordinary success are an inspiration to all of our students, to have achieved what she has achieved in the culture in which she lives is impressive. She is a role model for aspiring women in business.”****