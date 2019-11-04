Irrigation department teams cleaning Rawal Dam

Islamabad :Rawal Dam the only source of water supply to garrison city of Rawalpindi has been polluted with household waste being dumped from residential areas of Murree, Banni Gala and adjoining areas.

Proper waste collection teams of the Punjab Irrigation Department`s Small Dams Organisation (SDO) was working round the clock to clear surface blockage caused due to waste pollution in the water reservoir.

An official of SDO told this agency that there was domestic waste pollution due to mushroom growth of housing across the dam that lacked proper waste managed system.

He said, there is high level involvement of stakeholders and authorities concerned to hold waste management in the areas polluting dam.

It includes installation of five sewage treatment plants on different locations as the pollution is carried from Murree to downward areas.

To a question, he said there was underground blockage in the Rawal Dam, which was a natural phenomenon, however, there was no concept to desilt the dam world over.

It costs twice the cost of constructing a dam which makes it not feasible to desilt the sediments developed in a dam.

For that purpose, check dams are built at the back of the dam with plantation to control silt, he added.

He informed that the total depth of Rawal Dam was 50-60 feet where it was difficult for any kind of garbage or debris to float over after being submerged under 50 feet as the water was stagnant in the reservoir.