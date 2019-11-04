It is not Azadi butslavery march: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said so-called march in the name of Azadi is, in fact, slavery march.

The CM said that the discarded elements wanted to convert the nation into slaves of old Pakistan once again, adding that the era of slavery would not return.

Usman Buzdar, in his message issued here on Sunday, said no one could stop the journey of change under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The people had given five years mandate to PTI, he added. Anti-people activities to create unrest and anarchy in the country would not be tolerated at any cost, he said, adding that rejected elements by the people were trying to harm the Kashmir issue under the guise of so-called march.

land record centres: Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to complete establishment of 115 land record centres in far off area of province by next month. Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, the CM said that the government is taking revolutionary measures to facilitate public in revenue matters. The meeting also decided to convert a Tehsil of Lahore as a Model Tehsil in respect of Revenue matters. The meeting also decided to rename post of Patwari as village officer, who will be appointed in scale 14 through Punjab Public Service Commission.

MPAs’ problems: Usman Buzdar on Sunday said problems of assembly members relating to their constituencies would be solved on priority. According to a handout issued here, the CM said he would not allow anyone to create hurdles in works, adding problems of the assembly members would be resolved to facilitate the masses of their constituencies. Usman Buzdar said: "I will personally monitor progress being taken on every valid work of assembly members".