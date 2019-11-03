close
Sun Nov 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 3, 2019

El Sherbini wins fourth world squash crown

Sports

AFP
November 3, 2019

PARIS: Egypt’s Nour El Sherbini celebrated her 24th birthday on Friday by capturing her fourth World Squash Championship title, defeating compatriot and world number one Raneem El Welily 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 in the final played in the shadow of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

El Sherbini, who is the youngest woman to win four world titles, was playing in her first tournament of the season after suffering with a knee injury. “The last couple of months for me have been really hard,” said El Sherbini.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do but I took the risk and took the decision that I wanted to play this tournament badly.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports