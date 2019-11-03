Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi begin

Islamabad :The preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (peace be upon him) had begun from the start of Rabiul Awwal, with vendors displaying decorative flags and banners on their shops and stalls, and buildings, both public and private, having been decorated beautifully in various cities.

According to details, special programs are being chalked out to highlight various aspects of the life of the last Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him).

The day of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal has special significance in the Islamic calendar.

Muslims believe that almighty Allah’s last Prophet (peace be upon him) was born on this day as a mercy on humanity.

The followers of beloved Muhammad (PBUH) have spent the entire month illuminating their houses with lustrous lights while spreading rose petals in devotion.

Various religious, social and cultural organizations and Milad committees are also busy in finalizing various programs, including Mahafil-e-Naat and Seerat gathering where speakers will highlight various aspects of the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

‘Naat Khawani’ and processions are being planned by various social and religious organizations to express devotion and pay homage to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) on His birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, vendors have set up colourful stalls with various collection of badges, stickers, flags, and banners inscribed with religious slogans to pay respect and reverence to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) across the country.

Talking to private news channel shopkeepers says that with the start of Islamic month of Rabi Ul Awal a number of youngsters, children and elders, all are busy in buying their favourite decorations and wearable from different stalls.

A trader said passion among the citizens, especially youth, is increasing as the festival approaching fast.

Crowd of buyers at stalls is larger as compare to previous year, he added.

Owners of buses, trucks, taxis and motorcycles can also be seen decorating their vehicles artistically to pay homage to the last prophet (PBUH).