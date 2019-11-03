Heroin smuggling bid foiled in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: The recently deployed Excise Intelligence personnel in the Khyber tribal district in their first-ever action on Saturday seized 20-kilogram heroin and arrested the smuggler.

Talking to The News, Excise Intelligence Inspector Zar Jan Khan Afridi said that based on secret information they constituted a raiding team to foil a smuggling attempt.

He said they signalled a car (1592-B), which was coming from Jamrud to smuggle heroin to Peshawar. The official said it was their first-ever raid after the Excise Intelligence personnel were deployed in the erstwhile Fata districts recently.

He also said that they tried to stop the car near the Karkhano markets but the driver changed the route to doge the chasing party. However, he said, they chased the car and intercepted it in the Jamrud area.

The official said they recovered 20 kilograms of heroin from the hidden cavities of the car and arrested driver Shah Hussain Afridi, a resident of Jamrud tehsil. A case was registered against the arrested person and he was shifted to Jamrud lock up for further investigation.